అనుకున్నంతా అయింది.. రాంగోపాల్ వర్మపై కోర్టులో పిటిషన్ దాఖలైంది

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A Case was filed against Director Ramgopal Varma in Rangareddy Court on Tuesday. Advocate Rangaprasad filed this case against him and told that Director Ramgopal Varma made inappropriate comments regarding Exicise Director Akun Sabharwal and about the process of enquiry. He questioned SIT officials that they are targeted Cine Industry.