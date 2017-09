చాందినితో తిరిగాడు: నిందితుడి తండ్రి, ఆ ఇద్దరితో హోటల్లో హద్దు మీరి ఉంటుందనే హత్య

Telangana

Srinivas G

English summary

Cyberabad Police on Wednesday presented the accused, a minor in the murder case of 12 Standard student Chandini Jain before media. Chandini’s putrefied body was found on the boulders of Aminpur on Tuesday morning two days after she disappeared from her Miyapur home. Chandini Jain who left her home on Saturday at 5pm was found dead in a rocky barren place few kilometers away.