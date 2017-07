థర్డ్ డిగ్రీ ప్రయోగించి, బయటికి చెబితే బ్రోతల్ కేసు పెడతామంటారా?: కాంగ్రెస్ నాయకుల ధ్వజం

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Congress Leaders alleged that Sirisilla police brutally behaved in Nerella Sand Lorries Incident on Accused . Congress Working President Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka Thursday evening told to press reporters that police used third degree in police custody and threatened the accused that they will file brothel cases against women of their families if they reveal about third degree torture.