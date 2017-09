Telangana

English summary

Major political parties, the TRS, Congress and TDP TS unit have blown the bugle for elections for recognised trade union in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). The TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced on Sunday that the TPCC would organise a yatra in the coal belt after September 10. According to TDP party spokesperson E Peddi Reddy, the TNTUC will hold meetings with workers of Singareni Collieries at Bhupalpally on September 14 and 15, at Mandamararri on September 16 and at Godavarikhani on September 17.