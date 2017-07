Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Puri Jagannath, The director arrived at the Excise Enforcement Directorate at 10 am. He was not accompanied by either his son Akash or his actor-brother Sairam. The special investigative team officers reportedly posed a volley of questions to him on how he got in touch with the prime suspect Calvin. Akun Sabharwal, Excise Enforcement Director, and a few other top officials, were present when the director Puri Jagannath was questioned.