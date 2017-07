చెత్తకుండీలో రూ.16లక్షలు: అన్నీ రద్దయిన నోట్లే.. చెత్త కోసం వెళ్తే ఇలా?

Telangana

Mittapalli Srinivas

English summary

One ragpicker Chanda Gangu Bhai,w/o Late.Chanda Singh , 58 years,Ragpicker,r/o Vajpayee Nagar , while she was picking rags at Railway gate ,Vajpayee Nagar she found Rs.16 Lacks of old currency ( Rs. 1000 & 500 denominations) and informed to Neredmet police. On that information seized the above old currency and registered a case and took up investigation Insp Neredmet ps