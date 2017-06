ట్విస్ట్: అక్కడ ఆధారాల్లేవ్, వారిద్దరిని వదిలించుకొనేందుకేనా?

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Tuesday, June 27, 2017, 19:00 [IST]

English summary

Rajeev, who is accused in the death of beautician Sirisha, has revealed shocking facts about her and Kukunoorpally Sub Inspector Prabhakar Reddy. He told police that he had no intention to continue relationship either with Sirisha or Tejaswini. Rajeev informed police that he wanted to marry Tejaswini but his parents were against her.