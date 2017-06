సీఎం కేసీఆర్ బయోపిక్! సిద్ధమైన కథ, కేసీఆర్ పాత్రలో బాలీవుడ్ నటుడు?

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao who played a very important role in the formation of a new state is an inspiration for many. A biopic on this leader has been announced last year. As per latest updates Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao will be playing the title role in the movie and the movie has been titled as 'Gulal.' However an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to come. According to sources the makers of the movie are busy with the pre-production work. The film is produced by Raj Kandukuri.