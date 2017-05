Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Monday, May 29, 2017, 18:59 [IST]

English summary

TDP Polit Bureau Member, Former MP Ramesh Rathore, TPCC General Secretary, DCC Former President Piedipalli Ravinder Rao joined in TRS Party here in Hyderabad on Monday. Also CM KCR filled 8 Nominated Posts and some more party posts today.