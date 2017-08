ఆటోలో గిరిజన యువతిపై అత్యాచారయత్నం.. ప్రతిఘటించడంతో..

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

An auto driver, Vinod who belongs to Gangaram Village, Tadwai Mandal, Jauashankar Bhupalapally District committed rape attempt on a trible girl who travelled in his auto on Thursday. When she tried to resist him, he beaten her and thrown her from his auto. With the help of villagers she went to police station and lodged a complaint against auto driver Vinod. Now police are searching of him.