చేయకూడని పనిచేసి.. అడ్డంగా బుక్కైన మహిళా ఆర్టీవో అధికారి!

తిరుమలగిరి ఆర్టీవో అధికారిణి స్వాతిగౌడ్ అడ్డంగా బుక్కయ్యారు.

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Tirumalagiri RTO Officer Swathi Goud attackd on a lorry driver with bouncers here on Sunday night at Sagar Ring Road. Bouncers attacked lorry driver srikanth and beated him. Lorry driver alleged that they attacked on him for not giving of ten thousand rupees bribe to RTO Officer Swathi Goud. Srikanth also allaged that before this incident also he used to give five thousand rupees everytime when Swathi Goud stopped his lorry. Officials of the department also taken this issue as very serious after watching the attack scenes which recorded by the cc cameras on the high way.