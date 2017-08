ఆమెకు 55.. అతనికి 22! పెళ్లికి సిద్ధమయ్యారు.. పోలీసులు నచ్చజెప్పినా.

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Ayesha Begum's age is 55. Arshad's age is 22. After death of her husband Arshad who is working as a supervisor in a courier agency was introduced to her. They lived together and now decided to get married. Elders of the both families are threatened them to not to do this. So they approach the Golkonda Police for protection. After the counselling given by the police also they are ready for marriage.