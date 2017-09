చాందిని కేసులో షాకింగ్ విషయాలు, 52 మంది విద్యార్థులు, 23 గదుల్లో.. మూడ్రోజులు.. జల్సా!

Telangana

While doing enquiry by the police in Chandini Murder Case.. some more shocking news revealed. Total 52 students of Hyderabad and Bangalore International School Students taken 23 rooms in Hotel Central Park, Lakdikapool and enjoyed with drinks, pubs, from September 1 - 3. These students are facebook friends. They created a separate page in facebook with the name of National Diplomatic Summit. Parents didn't know about their trip.