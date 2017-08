Telangana

Ramesh Babu



Appearing of Porn Films in official whatsapp group of GHMC is created sensation on Saturday here in Hyderabad. According to the sources, Porn content was uploaded from the mobile phone of one of the corporators of GHMC from Vengalrao Nagar, Kilari Manohar. After watching porn in their official whatsapp group, the women corporators are shocked and they are thinking that to give a police complaint against this incident. But Carporator Manohar is telling that it's not his fault, one of his former driver done this to defame him.