దొంగ ఇసుక వ్యాపారం చేసేవాళ్లకి కూడా పౌరుషమా? అప్పుడు ఇలాగే కొట్టారా?: దాసోజు శ్రావణ్

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders and former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar on Monday visited the eight arrested persons, alleged to have been tortured in police custody, in the Karimnagar district jail. They were however not allowed to conduct a public meeting at Ranjanna-Sircilla district, as they did not get permission (from the high court after the district administration denied it earlier), said TPCC chief spokesperson Sravan Dasoju. The TPCC leaders, including preisdent Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Kumar visited families of those who were arrested at Nerella village later in the afternoon. The Congress party also provided them monetary assistance in the form of an ex-gratia. Speaking to the families, Kumar expressed solidarity with them and condemned the “third degree torture inflicted upon the Dalit youth”. She along with other leaders returned back the same evening.