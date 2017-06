శిరీష కేసు: కీలక విషయాలు వెల్లడించిన శ్రవణ్.. మరో ఇద్దరు ఎస్ఐల పేర్లు?

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Tuesday, June 27, 2017, 11:52 [IST]

Sravan, friend of Beautician Sirisha revealed the involvement of two more sub inspectors of Banjara Hills Police Station in connection with Sirish's suicide case in police enquiry. They are telling that sravan also told that when the police of banjara hills failed to solve their problem.. they went to Prabhakar Reddy who is working as SI in Kukunoorpally.