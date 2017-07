ఘోరం: చాలినంత కోడికూర వేయలేదని కన్నవారినే.. గొడ్డలితో...

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

Story first published: Saturday, July 15, 2017, 18:21 [IST]

English summary

Son murdered his Father and Mother with angry for not giving him enough Chicken Curry. This incident happened on Friday mid night at Jajireddy gudem of Suryapet District. Banotu Srini comitted to this incident. He murdered his parents Banotu Tarya and Banotu Somili.