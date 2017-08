మరో పెళ్లి చేసుకో: ప్రేమించి పెళ్లాడిన భార్యతో జైలుపాలైన నిందితుడు, ఏం జరిగింది?

Telangana

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

English summary

Kaleem, who had a love marriage with Aiyesha (name changed) just two months prior to his arrest in 2005 in the Task Force bomb blast case, is a distraught man. His family life came to naught, being in jail for the past 12 years. Realising that he was stuck in jail when he became an undertrial, Kaleem told his wife of five years to remarry.