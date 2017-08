మధ్యాహ్న భోజనంపై సుప్రీం ఇలా: తెలంగాణలో అధ్వాన్నం, మెనూ ప్రశ్నే లేదు

Telangana

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre and states how were they monitoring the implementation and hygiene of the mid-day meal schemes in government schools across the country. A bench of Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud sought the response of the Centre and the state governments while noting that two committees at the national and state level were suggested to be set up to monitor various aspects like maintaining hygiene in the mid-day meal schemes in schools.