ఇది కొత్త స్టయిల్: మాట్లాడనివ్వకపోవడమే ప్రజాభిప్రాయ సేకరణ.. నిర్బంధం, అరెస్టుల మధ్య ముగిసిన కాళేశ్వర

Telangana

Swetha

English summary

People's Voice meetings on Kaleswaram Project completed in Telangana. But Government had faces severe opposition from farmers and opposition parties. In this context Government had decided to supress people's voice on Kaleswaram project. Particularly whose against govt stand all of them arrested then completed people's voice submission. In this People's Voice Meetings mainly participated TRS reprensentatives only.