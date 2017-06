ప్రజామోదం ఉంటేనే టిక్కెట్, ఈసారి సిట్టింగ్ లకు తిప్పలే, విజయం దిశగా టీఆర్ఎస్ వ్యూహరచన!

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

In Telangana State some of the sitting MLAs are in danger position now. The Survey conducted for every six months by TRS party regarding MLAs performance.. are giving bad results about some MLAs. Even though people of telangana like TRS party and CM KCR, in some constituencies.. people are not liking MLAs.. This is the result from the surveys. So TRS Chief CM KCR also thinking to change 20-30 sitting MLAs in coming Assembly Elections.