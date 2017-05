నరేష్-స్వాతి కేసులో చిక్కుముడులు: తెల్లచొక్కా వ్యక్తి ఎవరు, ఆ వీడియో స్వాతిదేనా?

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Sunday, May 28, 2017, 7:05 [IST]

It was a tragic end to a love story that tried to defy all odds. Ten days after Swathi committed suicide, police discovered that her husband Naresh, who was missing since May 2, was murdered by her family members, apparently for their family 'honour'. Rachakonda police on Saturday arrested Swathi's father Srinivas Reddy and cousin Sathi Reddy for the murder.