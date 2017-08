Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday announced that the state will distribute free sarees to over one crore women on the occasion of Bathukamma, a regional festival. "Bathukamma festival is an integral part of the Telangana life and culture. This festival is a symbol of family relationships. The state government has decided to distribute sarees on this occasion to enable people to celebrate the festival with more enthusiasm," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office quoted him as saying. Rao said that the government will present the gift to women irrespective of their caste, community or religion, adding that the sarees would be distributed through ration shops to 1,04,57,610 women from September 18-20.