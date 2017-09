సొంత రాష్ట్రంలోనే దళితులకు అన్యాయం .. భూ పంపిణీ పంచ పాండవుల్లా మంచం కోళ్లు అనీ..

Telangana

Telangana Government totally failure in land distribution for poor dalits. 'land for dalits' acquiring is to burden for finanicially to government. Asper Government guidelines to spend rs.2 lakhs per one acr land while market condition different that exceeded to rs. 5 lakhs to rs 7 lakhs. In Karimnagar district officials identified 55,445 families qualified. But still today land distributed for 216 families only.