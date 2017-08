Telangana

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A 55 acre land in Veliminedu of Chityal mandal in Nalgonda district owned by the Dera Sacha Sauda of the controversial godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, has triggered a controversywith local villagers complaining to the revenue authorities to take possession of the property. TS government seized 9 acre Assigned Lands.