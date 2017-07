Telangana

A medico from Telangana was kidnapped by driver of a Ola cab in New Delhi on Friday night. The kidnapper has reportedly demanded Rs 5 crore ransom from the cab owner to release the medico. The victim identified as Akkala Srikanth Goud (29) of Gadwal in Jogulamba Gadwal district. Srikanth, the only son of Janardhan Goud and Bharathamma, completed MBBS in China and was pursuing postgraduation in New Delhi.