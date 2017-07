Telangana

Telangana Rastra Samiti indirectly accepted that Congress played key role in Telangana appointed while it's revealed by TRS Lok Sabha Party leader AP Jitender Reddy he had signed in 'signature book' of MP's to be present President Pranab Mukherjee tomaarrow in Parliament Central Hall. Jitender Reddy said that Pranab Mukherjee played key role when he union minister that Congress dicided to give Telangana State.