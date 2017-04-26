మే 5న విడుదల కానున్న పదో తరగతి పరీక్షల ఫలితాలు!

పదో తరగతి పరీక్షల ఫలితాలను వచ్చే నెల 5వ తేదీన విడుదల చేసేందుకు ప్రభుత్వ పరీక్షల విభాగం కసరత్తు చేస్తోంది.

English summary

Telangana’s Board of Secondary Education may declare the results of Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination on May 5. However, the board is yet to make an official announcement about the declaration of results. The results will be available on the official website of the board.The advanced supplementary examinations are likely to be conducted in the last week of May or first week of June.