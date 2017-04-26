మే 5న విడుదల కానున్న పదో తరగతి పరీక్షల ఫలితాలు!

పదో తరగతి పరీక్షల ఫలితాలను వచ్చే నెల 5వ తేదీన విడుదల చేసేందుకు ప్రభుత్వ పరీక్షల విభాగం కసరత్తు చేస్తోంది.

హైదరాబాద్‌: పదో తరగతి పరీక్షల ఫలితాలను వచ్చే నెల 5వ తేదీన విడుదల చేసేందుకు ప్రభుత్వ పరీక్షల విభాగం కసరత్తు చేస్తోంది. గత నెల 14వ తేదీ నుంచి ప్రారంభమైన పరీక్షలు 30వ తేదీతో ముగిశాయి.

పదో తరగతి పరీక్షలకు రాష్ట్ర వ్యాప్తంగా దాదాపు 5 లక్షల మంది విద్యార్థులు హాజరయ్యారు.
ప్రస్తుతం జవాబు పత్రాల మూల్యాకనం పూర్తి కావచ్చింది. డీకోడింగ్, ఫలితాల ప్రాసెస్‌ చేసేందుకు మరో వారం రోజుల సమయం పట్టే అవకాశం ఉంది.

దీంతో మే 5వ తేదీన ఫలితాలను వెల్లడించేందుకు ప్రభుత్వ పరీక్షల విభాగం కసరత్తు చేస్తోంది. అయితే ఫలితాల ప్రాసెస్‌లో ఏమైనా జాప్యం జరిగితే, 5వ తేదీన ఫలితాల వెల్లడి వీలుకాకపోతే 6వ తేదీన విడుదల చేసేందుకు చర్యలు చేపట్టింది.

English summary
Telangana’s Board of Secondary Education may declare the results of Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination on May 5. However, the board is yet to make an official announcement about the declaration of results. The results will be available on the official website of the board.The advanced supplementary examinations are likely to be conducted in the last week of May or first week of June.
