Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The Telugu film industry seems to be rattled by the ongoing investigation into the drugs scandal in the city in which some Tollywood personalities are allegedly involved, and has asked the Chief Minister to intervene. In a letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao they have requested him to ensure that the investigation of film personalities “is handled in a smooth way”. The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, Movie Artists Association, Telugu Film Producers’ Federation and Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce jointly said in the letter sent on Wednesday that it was an eclipse to the industry while it was celebrating happy moments after reaching Rs 2,000 crore of mark.