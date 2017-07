Telangana

Srinivas G

English summary

Three adult members of a family from the city were killed while five children sustained injuries in a road accident at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. According to the relatives of the victims, Nutaan Bai, Padma Bai and Vikas Singh, residents of Dhoolpet in the city, had left for a pilgrimage along with five children on Saturday.