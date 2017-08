ఇద్దరు చంద్రులు కేంద్రంపై ఒత్తిడి తెస్తారా?: జీఎస్టీ భారం తగ్గిస్తారా?

Telangana

Swetha

English summary

Kapada (Clothes) comes next after Roti (Food) as the most important basic need of human being. Aborigines were using bark of trees and leather of animals for protecting themselves from extreme cold and heat in the nature. Discovery of cotton, wool and silk along with the technology for spinning it to yarn and weaving yarn into fabrics mark one of the fascinating links in the evolution of human civilisation. Pochampally of Telengana and Andhra Pradesh, Chanderi and Maheswari of Madhya Pradesh, Single and Double ikat of Sambalpur, Odisha, Jamdani of West Bengal, Muga Silk of Assam, Naga Shawl of Nagaland, Rhea and Pachhra of Tripura, Puan Cloth woven on loin loom in Mizoram, all represent a wide range of hand woven fabrics typical to India.