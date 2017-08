లోధా బిల్డర్స్ మోసం, నిబంధనలకు విరుద్ధంగా నిర్మాణాలు: నటుడు జగపతి బాబు

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Tollywood hero Jagapathi Babu has alleged that Lodha builders have cheated many families on many security and other aspects. Speaking to a media channel, the actor has made his point that the ‘Lodha’ apartments builder who charged much amount per flat in the luxury apartment has now broken all the promises and started cheating them. The popular actor said that over 8,000 people are living in this gated community and everyone’s protection is at stake now. The actor warned that they will not keep quiet if the builder continues to behave in the same way.