భారీ వర్షం పడినప్పుడల్లా ఇదే బాధ! మంచులా ముంచెత్తుతున్న టాక్సిక్ ఫోమ్!

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The Pariki Lake at Kukatpally on Saturday started spewing foam similar to the Bellandur Lake in Bengaluru. In the wake of heavy rains, the lake near Dharani Nagar has been discharging toxic foam. The lake contains industrial waste and drain water. The toxic foam started floatng into colonies after a heavy rainfall on Friday. As the foam was carried into the residential areas, the people have closed the doors and windows of their homes. “The foam which is coming from the drain has obnoxious smell.. People whocame into contact with the foam are experiencing skin irritation,” a colony resident said. Cleaning the foam has become a big problem for the residents.