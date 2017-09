అవి రైతు సంక్షేమానికేనా?: గులాబీ శ్రేణుల ఆరాటం ప్లస్ ఒత్తిళ్లు

Telangana

TRS Rythu Samanva samitulu created problems with in the party. So many leaders pressurise their MPs, MLAs and Ministers. Asifabad MLA Rekha Naik attacking on MPP and other people representatives. Dissents revealed in Ranga Reddy and Mahaboob Nagar districts. On village vice president begged MLA Yadaiah. Mahaboob Nagar district Maktal TRS member agitate and climbing tower per member ship in this samiti