Telangana

Swetha

English summary

TRS MLAs from Adialabad district were facing troubles on their political future. Recently Telangana CM K Chandra Shekhar Rao had said that reserved assembly members position some weak but he assured party mlas to give tickets for all at the same time he advised to MLAs should camp in their constiencies and take up development activities, liston people's greviancies.