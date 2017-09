ఉద్యోగి జీతం నుంచే ఈపీఎఫ్, ఈఎస్ఐ కోత: రాష్ట్ర విద్యుత్ సంస్థల లీలలు

Telangana

Telangana government and its electricity institutions are manuplating the out sourcing employees. In the name of high court judgement State electricity institutions were adjustments in the out sourcing employees. This is leads to cutting thier salaries in the name of epf, esi and other benifits. There are allegations that state government and its electricity organisations behaving as corporate industries.