Telangana

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Two dalit youth attempted suicide in front of the camp office of Manakondur legislator and State Cultural Council Chairman Rasamayi Balakishan on Sunday evening. Sources said that Mahankali Srinivas (27) and Yalala Parushramulu (26) of Gudem village of Bejjanki mandal from Siddipet district visited the camp office of the legislator, doused themselves with kerosene, and attempted self-immolation.