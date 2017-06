Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The NDA government's penchant to 'set right' history has now hit Secunderabad. Suddenly waking up to the fact that Nicholson Road in the Cantonment area has been named after an Irish brigadier general of East India Company who brutally suppressed the Mutiny of 1857, the defence ministry in Delhi decided to rechristen it as Khetarpal Road. Arun Khetarpal was a 2nd lieutenant in the Indian Army who was martyred in the 1971 IndoPak war.