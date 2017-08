ఇంత అసభ్యమా?: ‘అర్జున్ రెడ్డి’ని చించేసిన వీహెచ్, ‘తాతయ్యా’ అంటూ హీరో

Telangana

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

English summary

Well Known Congress Leader and Veteran Rajya Sabha MP V Hanumantha Rao was spotted stopping in the traffic and tearing up the posters of upcoming film ‘Arjun Reddy’ starring Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini, on an RTC Bus. The poster features hero and heroine kissing intimately.