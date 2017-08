కాల్పుల కేసు: వీడిన మిస్టరీ.. అంతా విక్రమ్‌ ప్లానే, అనంతపురం ముఠాకి సుపారీ, భార్యకు తర్ఫీదు

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The firing incident against former minister Mukesh Goud's son Vikram Goud, has created sensation in the city of Hyderabad. The police has investigated into this case for four days and came to a conclusion that Vikram Goud has played the drama of firing against him. Vikram Goud has hired few persons from Anantapur, to enact this drama, which he planned to escape few problems surrounding him, like financial trouble etc. The culprits escaped via Sheikpet, after firing Vikram Goud.