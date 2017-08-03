Telangana

Ramesh Babu



Vikram Goud, who is A1 accused in the firing case is discharged from APollo hospitals and the police has taken him to custody and presented him before the court. The court has imposed 14 days remand to Vikram Goud and lawyer of Vikram Goud has argued with the court that his arrest is illegal. The court has asked the police not to send Vikram Goud to jail directly and adivsed them to send Vikram Goud to either Osmania or Gandhi for the treatment.