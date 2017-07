Telangana

Moola Vikram Goud, the son of a former minister in Andhra Pradesh, was shot at least three times early this morning in Hyderabad. Vikram was at his home in the fancy Banjara Hills neighbourhood when unknown assailants fired at him at 3.30 am. He was rushed to hospital where he is recovering from his injuries.