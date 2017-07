అనురాగ్ శర్మ వారసుడెవరు: హైదరాబాద్ కొత్వాల్ చాన్స్ ఇస్తారా?

Telangana

Telangana will get New director general of police (DGP) from November of this year. Present DGP Anurag Sharma will retire on October 31 while really his career has completed in last February but state government had extended Nine months. Senior IPS officers like Hyderabad City commissioner Mahender Reddy, CRPF DG Sudeep Lakthakia, Tejdeep kaur menon, Krishna Prasad and Rajeev Trivedi here. However, it will depends on Telangana CM Kalwakunta Chandra Shekhar Rao choice.