భర్తకు మగతనం లేదంటూ భార్య గొడవ, భర్త ఏం చేశాడంటే...

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A Husband, Gugulotu Raghu killed his wife Gugulotu tiroja who allegedly pointed out his impotency, Tuesday at Malchervu Thanda of Regonda Gram Panchayat of Akkannapet Mandal of Siddipet District. Raghu's wife pointed out about his potency many times and on this issue local leaders also conducted panchayat.