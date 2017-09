ఉత్తమ్, జానా, కోమటిరెడ్డికీ ఇస్తాం.. ఎకరానికి రూ. 8వేలు: మంత్రి జగదీశ్ రెడ్డి

Telangana

Telangana Minister Jagadish Reddy told that TRS government fullfill the promises within three years, but opposition is failed in it's duty. While speaking here in Huzurnagar on Tuesday at Raitu Samanya Samithi Awarness Summit. He also told that TRS government is giving every farmer Rs.8 thousand per acre.. Congress leaders Uttam Kumar Reddy, Jana Reddy, Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy also get this benefit as per rules.