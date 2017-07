‘‘ఎస్కార్ట్, సెక్యూరిటీ లేకుండా.. ఒంటరిగా గవర్నర్ వద్దకు జగన్ ఎందుకెళ్లారు?’’

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

TDP Leader Varla Ramaiah here in Hyderabad on Friday demanded to reveal the behind story of YCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy meet with Governor. He asked why Jagan went to Governor with out escart and security, that to alone? He also told that for YS Jagan, all doors are closed. Only Jail's door is open.