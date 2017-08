అక్రమ సంబంధం మోజులో.. భర్త మర్మావయవాన్ని చిదిమేసిన భార్య!

Telangana

A woman tried to kill her husband by squeezing his testicles during heated row. This incident was happened here in Otayi village of Kothaguda Mandal, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli District on Monday. This woman has an illegal relation with her lover after her marriage with the victim Saraiah. Locals geathered and bring him to Narsampet Hospital.