మీకు మంచి ఫాలోయింగ్ ఉంది.. ఇక్కడా పార్టీ పెట్టండి: సీఎం కేసీఆర్ కు వినతుల వెల్లువ

English summary

People from Different categories of Andhra Pradesh are requesting through e-mails, letters, sms.. to Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao to establish TRS Party in Andhra Pradesh. They are remembering the days when KCR visit to Amaravathi for Bhoomi Puja ceremony of Amaravathi capital city. In that meeting .. the way of CM KCR's speach attracted so much the crowed. Some people closely watching how CM KCR develping Telangana day by day. They are telling that they also require KCRs Leadership in Andhra Pradesh in the development aspect.