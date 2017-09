‘‘మంట పెట్టారుగా.. మరి బెదిరింపులు రావా?’’.., మాజీ గవర్నర్ రోశయ్య స్పందన ఇదీ...

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The Vysya associations are upset with Dr Ilaiah for his book titled ‘Samajika smugglurlu komatollu‘ (Vysyas are social smugglers). Vysya associations are complaining that the title and some contents of the book are derogatory and offensive to the community. They are demanding the book be withdrawn immediately. J Venkateshwar, president of AP Arya Vysya Mahasabha, said they are lodging a police complaint against Dr Ilaiah. Tamil Nadu Former Governor, Congress Senior Leader Rosaiah also responded on this issue. He suggested Professor Kancha Ilaiah to discuss with Vysya Associations to settle the matter.