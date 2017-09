నంద్యాల ఎఫెక్ట్: కెసిఆర్ పాత అస్త్రం, ఒక్క దెబ్బకు ఎన్నో పిట్టలు

Talk Of The Day

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Present TRS Leader, Congress MP Gutta Sukhendar Reddy has resigned to his MP post it seems. On 14th of this month he is going to submit his resignation letter officially to the Hon'ble Lok Sabha Speaker. After that in the Nalgonda Bypoll again he is going to contest as TRS candidate. This is the strategy prepared by the Telangana CM KCR. Along with the MP seat, CM KCR thinking that go for MLA election in Mahaboob Nagar District.